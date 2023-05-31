Scholarships: Great news for teachers

KARACHI: According to media reports, the Sindh government has decided to provide scholarships to public sector teachers who wish to enhance their education.

The scholarships would be offered at the Institute of Business Management (IOBM), according to a statement released by the Sindh Education Department.

Bachelors of Education (BEd), BEd Honors, Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Educational Management, Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) in Education, and Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) are among the scholarship programs.

“Institute of Business Management, (IoBM) demonstrates commitment to support teachers from public sector in their career endeavors and therefore offering financial assistance to the teachers who get admission at IoBM,” the notification read.

Teachers admitted to MPhil and PhD programs will receive financial aid in the form of tuition cost instalments, while those seeking BEd would receive a 50% tuition fee remission.