Rupee gains 06 paisas against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 06 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs285.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs285.41. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs313 and Rs316, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 97 paisas to close at Rs305.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs2.03, whereas an increase of 38 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.58 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs352.20. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs77.69 and Rs76.08; respectively.