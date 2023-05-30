No compromise on country’s dignity: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said that the civil and military leadership were on the same page against miscreants involved in the 9 May incidents who will be brought to justice. Talking to a private news channel, he said that such incidents should be condemned, adding that the government was committed to strengthening the national economy and all stakeholders should play their role in this regard. While criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the Khan’s government had “brought the country to the brink of default”, but the current rulers “preferred” to save the nation instead of its votes. The finance minister said that we all have to work together to get the country out of the crisis due to the wrong policies of the previous government. PTI must realize that its dirty politics was not in the interests of Pakistan and was also alarming for its future as well, he mentioned. He said that if Khan was serious about prioritizing national interests, he should win the trust of the nation, state institutions and armed forces and to prove himself that he was not following any foreign agenda.