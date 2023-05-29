Shehryar Afridi being kept in death cell, lawyer informs IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi’s lawyer told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday that his client is being kept in a “death cell”.

During the hearing of a case against the arrest of the PTI leader, Marwat requested Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to transfer Afridi to an A-class jail.

Marwat urged the court to grant Afridi permission to meet his children and transfer the PTI leader to an A-class jail. “My client is a masters graduate and should be kept in prison according to that,” he requested.

The judge subsequently directed prison officials to submit Afridi’s medical report by June 2 and adjourned the hearing.

The PTI leader was arrested on May 16. According to the party, the ex-minister was “picked up” from Islamabad allegedly along with his wife.