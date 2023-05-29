Rana Tanveer calls for ban on PTI

PML-N senior leader Rana Tanveer Hussain, has called for the banning of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that it is no longer a political entity after the attack on military installations that took place on May 9. In a statement on Sunday, he made sarcastic remarks about party leaders leaving the PTI, questioning the government’s ability to negotiate with a team that will possibly soon abandon their party. Rana Tanveer, while addressing the media, stressed that negotiations are a crucial part of the democratic process. However, he firmly stated that there would be no negotiations with terrorists, referring to the PTI. He further expressed his view that Imran Khan, was merely a “bubble” and represented the delusions of a few individuals. He contrasted the significance of May 28, which marks the day Pakistan became a nuclear power, with May 9, which he referred to as a “black day” due to the PTI’s violent activities. He labeled the PTI as an “evil party” and Imran Khan as a political nightmare. Addressing the state of affairs in the Supreme Court, he expressed his disappointment, claiming that some of the judges currently seated were accused in audio leaks. Additionally, he slammed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for denying Pakistan’s package despite the country’s compliance with all of its stringent terms, suggesting an international agenda at play. He also announced that government employees would receive significant relief in the upcoming budget.