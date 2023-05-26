Firdous Ashiq Awan quits Imran Khan’s PTI

Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 mayhem.

In a press conference, she stated that she had joined the party with a vision to aid Pakistan’s prosperity but the objectives of party had changed now.

“Pakistan’s progress and Imran Khan are not compatible with each other,” she said.

She highlighted that the party’s “violent and terrorist activities” forced her to quit it.

She hailed the martyrs of Pakistan and added that they deserved respect.

“Those who disrespected martyrs attacked Pakistan’s foundation and ideology.”

Awan claimed that she was on self-exile from the PTI over the last year due to differences between her and Imran’s narratives.

She said she will continue to remain active in politics and will not disappoint the people of his electoral constituency.

Over two dozen PTI leaders, workers and ticket holders have quit the party after strongly condemning the May 9 vandalism in which rioters torched military installations and public and private buildings causing millions of rupees loss.