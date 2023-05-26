PSX loses 87.65 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bearish trend losing 87.65 points, with a negative change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 41,029.68 against 41,117.33 points on the previous day. A total of 125,344,925 shares valuing Rs 4.059 billion were traded during the day as compared to 105,572,761 shares valuing Rs 2.576 billion the previous day. As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 109 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Gul Ahmed with 10,735,237 shares at Rs 22.93 per share, Pak Refinery with 8,370,529 shares at Rs 14.10 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 8,105,061 shares at Rs 1.10 per share. Blessed Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 27.75 per share price, closing at Rs 397.75, whereas the runner-up was Faisal Spinning with a Rs 25.17 rise in its per share price to Rs 375.17. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 73.67 per share closing at Rs 1606.33, followed by Service Ind. Ltd with a Rs 13.32 decline to close at Rs 246.33.