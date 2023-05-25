Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi among 600 PTI leaders put on no-fly list

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI and a former prime minister, along with other party officials, have been prohibited from leaving Pakistan as the previous ruling party has come under scrutiny following the violent riots on May 9.

Reports claim that over 600 PTI leaders have had their names put on the no-fly list, including the former first lady Bushra Bibi, the former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar.

To further encircle the Imran Khan-led party for vandalism attacks on government and military institutions on May 9, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has added their names to the province national identity list (PNIL).

According to additional reports, numerous PTI leaders sought to leave the country in the last three days but were stopped at the airports by law enforcement.

Saima Nadeem, a former PTI MNA, was arrested a day earlier after she was deplaned from a PIF flight at the Karachi airport while en route to Toronto.