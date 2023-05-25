IHC orders release of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the arrest of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry under 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) null and void.

IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Taimur Malik Advocate, counsel for the petitioner, appeared before the court.

Two weeks ago Islamabad police had apprehended Chaudhry and several other PTI leaders under Section 3 of the MPO.

On Wednesday, Asad Umar, the secretary general of PTI, was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Shortly after leaving the jail, he held a press conference at the National Press Club and announced his resignation from all party positions.