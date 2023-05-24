PFC to take part in TEXPO starting from May 26 in Karachi

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in the 3-day 4th TEXPO starting from May 26 in Karachi to attract foreign buyers and explore new export markets. Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking to a delegation of exhibitors led by Zeeshan Elahi here on Tuesday said the event will showcase the best of what the textile and leather industry of Pakistan has to offer to foreign buyers.

The other products which would be showcased in the exhibition included the exhibition of sub-sectors of textile and leather including ready-made garments, gloves, accessories, carpets, home textiles and others, said a press release. He said the main objective of the event is to connect the Pakistani business community with international buyers and to display the full range of Pakistan’s products and garments under one roof for networking to develop long-term international business relations. He said business individuals, large-scale buying houses, chain stores, trade bodies, representatives of trade promotion organizations and government regulatory authorities including those from East Africa and Rwanda are expected to attend the event.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, and Sri Lanka and introduced their products which are in great demand.

He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers, adding that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.