Over $13bn textile products exported in 10 months

Textile exports reached $13,709.287 million during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Textile exports reached $13,709.287 million during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Textile exports showed a decline of 14.22 percent from $15,981.736 million during the same period of last year (July-April 2021-22). The export of raw cotton witnessed positive growth during July-April (2022-23) of 103.09 percent from $6.577 million (last fiscal year) to $13.357 million, and that of tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 28.09 percent from $91.308 million to $116.959 million. Similarly, the export of cotton yarn showed negative growth by 36.71 percent from $1,006.142 million to $636.831 million. Likewise, the export of cotton cloth decreased by 16 percent from $2,005.578 million to $1,684.723 million; cotton (carded or combed) by 38.97 percent from $1.631 million to $0.996 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 32.79 percent from $54.016 million to $36.303 million, knit-wear by 11.99 percent from $4,217.753 million to $3,712.095 million, bed wear by 17.51 percent from $2,727.465 million to $2,249.778 million and towels by 11.10 percent, from $927.859 million to $824.880 million. The export of readymade garments also declined by 9.63 percent from $3,214.288 million to $2,904.693 million; art, silk and synthetic textile by 11 percent from $385.290 million to $342.916 million; made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 17.57 percent from $709.818 million to $585.102 million, and all other textile materials by 5.26 percent from $634.011 million to $600.656 million. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the textile goods’ exports declined by 29.11 percent in April 2023 to $ 1,232.834 million against $1,739.1222 million in April 2022. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile goods’ exports also decreased by 1.99 percent in April 2023 against $1,257.804 million in March 2023, according to the PBS data.