Bushra makes fun of ‘Tere Bin’ scenes

Bushra Ansari is a veteran actress who has been a part of many big hits in a career spanning almost four decades.

She is seen these days seen in mega blockbuster drama Tere Bin as Maa Begum. Her character is strong and poised and people have loved her mostly in the drama except for her subtle favour of Haya.

In a recent interview, she talked about various aspects and scenes of Tere Bin. Bushra Ansari is a thorough professional and herself made fun of scenes where people have been raising questions as well. Speaking about the scene where Maa Begum’s daughter Maryam is abducted by Malik Zubair, she said that when she saw it on television, she could not fathom why Maa Begum was wearing such heavy jewellery in the scene. She said that she justified it to herself by saying that yeah I was tired when this was filmed but she laughed that it did look absurd. She also agreed with people who questioned Murtasim’s lack of reaction when his sister was abducted.

She also shared her point of view on Meerab being stupid. She said that Meerab is not shown to be very naive and she has reacted unreasonably.

Bushra Ansari also revealed that she called Wahaj Ali after this success and asked how he was feeling. Is his wife overwhelmed. wahaj sweetly answered that his own mom is very happy that he worked with Bushra Ansari while he is more overwhelmed than his wife.