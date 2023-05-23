DARK NIGHT IS ALWAYS FOLLOWED BY A BRIGHT DAY: SC the ‘last hope’

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his party was only pinning on the Supreme Court as he claimed that democracy in Pakistan was “hanging by a thread”.

“I have had a century of 150 cases. But when they go to the courts, the cases are thrown out for being frivolous,” he said in an interview with John Pienaar on Times Radio.

Imran feared that it was highly likely that he would be arrested tomorrow. “Even though there is a martial law-like situation in Pakistan the army chief is running the country but the future of democracy is very bright here because no matter what draconian measures you take, you cannot stop a party that has 70 per cent of vote bank in the country.” The PTI chief also termed the Toshakhana case “an absolute joke”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that “spoilers” during the May 9 protests were behind setting fire to military installations, particularly the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence. “You can easily the faces who were egging on the people and it wasn’t our people. All our officer bearers were asking people to stay peaceful and not enter the house.”

The PTI chief further stated that he had no idea if he was to be arrested again, saying that if he was re-arrested, “there won’t be much of a reaction because the PTI leadership was either in jail or in hiding”.

“We are convinced that this was pre-planned, they wanted to blame the violence on us and justify the crackdown,” Imran said, claiming that 25 “unarmed protesters” were shot dead and demanded an independent investigation into the events of May 9. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked his supporters to remain peaceful in case he is arrested. “I urge people to remain peaceful because if you get violent, they will get a chance to crack down again. We have to always protest peacefully.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he has no fight with the army. “All I want is that elections are held.” “But I have heard that there are differences from the other side, apparently, they have something against me. But I don’t know what that is, they would know better.” Imran said that whenever he criticised the army, it was the same way “I criticise my children”. “I would never want our army to get weakened.”

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that the caretaker government of Punjab is a “proxy” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and military establishment. “When I get a chance, I will lodge cases against them and IGs. They can do whatever they want but they will have to refer to jails.”