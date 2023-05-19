Gold prices decrease by Rs1000 to Rs 232,600 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 232,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs 233,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 857 to Rs 199,417 from Rs 200,274, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 182,800 from Rs 183,585. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2850 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2443.41. The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 12 to $1964 against its sale at $1976, the association reported.