Regional CCIs to be taken on board for setting up new industrial estate

Minister of Industry and Commerce of Punjab S.M.Tanveer on Friday said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Chakwal Chambers of Commerce and Industry would be taken on board to set up a new industrial estate in the region.

He said that the establishment of the zone would help in promoting industrialization and providing employment opportunities to the youth of those areas as well as other parts of the country, said a press release. Tanveer was addressing a reception organized by the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kallar Kahar. He said that the Punjab government had already identified four sites for setting up a new industrial estate in the region on the demand of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, so the three Chambers should soon reach a consensus on site to execute this important project.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Afzal, Punjab’s Excise and Communications Minister said that 10 km Bhawan Road had been completed in Chakwal district while Kallar Kahar Chowah Saidan Shah Road would be completed soon. He said that Chakwal-Tala Gang road and other roads in the district would also be rehabilitated. Afzal said that the Punjab government was focusing on roads as the improved road network would facilitate the people and promote business activities.

Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Waqar Bakhtawari said that the Neela Dulla location in Chakwal was the most suitable place for setting up a new industrial estate. “This place provides easy access to investors of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas,” he said, adding the establishment of the new industrial estate at this location should be given serious consideration.

He also apprised the ministers of Punjab about the key issues of the business community and sought their cooperation to address them. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General of UBG, said that the establishment of Chakwal district was the first major event in its history and after that, the construction of the Morway, Kallar Kahar and Bal Kassar interchange had created a revolution in the history of the district.

He said that the establishment of the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Neela Dulla Interchange had started a new era of progress in Chakwal and the approval of a new industrial estate at Neela Dulla Interchange by Minister Tanveer would bring more prosperity to the region.