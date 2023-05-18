APHC reiterates call for shutdown in IIOJK on May 22

Posters once again appeared in different areas urging people to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for the shutdown in IIOJK and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 22 to protest against the Narendra Modi regime’s move aimed at misleading the international community about the real situation of IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported. The posters were pasted by the APHC and different organizations on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and other areas of the occupied territory. The APHC has strongly denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK ahead of the G-20 event planned by the Modi regime in Srinagar on May 22-24. The posters carrying the pictures of the illegally detained APHC leaders including APHC chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, and martyred resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and other martyrs. The posters read, “By holding such an international event in IIOJK, India wants to give legitimacy to its 5 August 2019 illegal action”.