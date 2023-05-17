Javed Sheikh recalls Salman Khan waiting in a mall for Momal Sheikh.

In a recent podcast interview with Hafiz Ahmed, legendary veteran actor Javed Sheikh charmed fans with a sweet narrative of an incredible experience he and his daughter, Momal Sheikh, had a few years ago with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sheikh appeared in the film Om Shanti Om, in which Salman makes a cameo appearance for the song Deewangi Deewangi.

Sheikh began by saying that he gets along well with all of the Indian stars he’s worked with, including Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. “I think as a human – everyone’s given me respect – I personally think, even though we haven’t interacted much or worked together, but the respect I see in his eyes for me on some occasions – that star is Salman Khan.”

“Once, we had a match in Dubai – the Indian actors were playing against a team – and some of my Pakistani friends took me along,” he continued. He arrived at a little gallery where I was seated with my pals. When Salman arrived, he was surrounded by people taking pictures of him. He gave me a strange look.

Sheikh then related another story. “Once upon a time, I was in London with my daughter for an award ceremony.” My daughter informed me that Salman was in London. She requested that I contact him in order to arrange a meeting with her and her friends. ‘I will not call him,’ I said, ‘the question does not arise.’ They pushed, but I declined because this is not my style. I have yet to do this with any actor after I ended my work there. Everyone has their own personal style.”

He continued, “Coincidentally, two days later, I was at a mall. There, at a shop, I saw Salman. He greeted me and asked me how I was. When I was talking to him, I remembered Momal talking about him. I just asked Salman how long he was there. He asked, ‘Why?’ I said my daughter and her friends want to take pictures with you. ‘Where are they?’ he asked. I said they were not present there, which is why I asked how long he was there. He said, ‘Forget about the time, call them here.’ This was such a huge deal.”

Sheikh elaborated on the incident, saying, “I called Momal and told her that what she’d asked for had happened.” Salman is with me; come wherever you are. She was ecstatic. They went over, and to pass the time, Salman browsed the various shops. It was a significant gesture. Even though he was finished with his shopping, he had to keep his promise.”

The touching interaction certainly left an impression on Sheikh, who appears to treasure the warmth and optimism that radiated from the Dabangg star.