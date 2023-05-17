Zoom to integrate chatbot

According to the company’s article, Zoom is collaborating with Anthropic to develop an AI assistant for its platform, the first of which will be introduced to its Contact Center offering.

Claude, Zooom’s chatbot, will be released in March, assisting customer support employees by developing “better self-service features” to lead clients toward potential answers to issues they may be experiencing. The chatbot will soon be able to supply agents with resources while they are helping consumers.

The video-conferencing company hasn’t yet detailed how the chatbot would be implemented on other areas of the platform like Team Chat, Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard, and Zoom IQ.

Zoom already has a couple of AI-powered tools for users available through Zoom IQ, which was created with ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, but the chatbot will help the company compete with other platforms like Slack which have already integrated AI assistance.

Zoom says working with both Anthropic and OpenAI helps bolster its “federated approach” to AI.

Smita Hashim, Zoom’s chief product officer, says, “Partnering with Anthropic also furthers our commitment to providing customers with our federated approach to AI, optimized to deliver outstanding customer experience outcomes. Additionally, with our investment, we are advancing leading-edge companies like Anthropic and helping to drive innovation in the Zoom ecosystem and beyond.”