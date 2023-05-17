IHC extends order against Imran Khan’s arrest till May 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its order barring authorities from arresting former prime minister Imran Khan in cases including those that are undisclosed — registered across the country until May 31.

The development came during the hearing of PTI’s plea seeking details of all cases filed against Khan claiming that the PTI chief is booked in more than 100 cases.

During the course of the proceedings, the government’s lawyer requested more time from court to provide information about the cases filed against the PTI chairman.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until May 31.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from appearance in multiple cases.

In his plea, the former PM stated that PDM parties held a protest outside the Supreme Court so there could be a law and order situation if he [PTI chief] joins the hearing today.

The former prime minister has requested the court to grant him exemption from appearance in the interim bail case as he is consulting different forums for seeking bail on the court’s orders.