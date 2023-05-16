Pakistan’s Sadpara scales Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

LAHORE: Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has made history as he scaled the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplemental oxygen and assistance from Sherpas, who are considered elite mountain climbers, on Sunday in Nepal. He is the first Pakistani to climb the world’s high peak without the aid of supplemental oxygen. Sajid aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen. Sajid has fulfilled the wish of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who was a legendary mountaineer, by achieving such a feat. In a tweet, the legendary climber said: “History has been made as 1st Pakistani to be on the top of Everest; Solo, without use of supplemental oxygen & personal sherpa assistance. It was dream of his father for Pakistan.”