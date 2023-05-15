Alia Bhatt reveals her dream co-star

In a recent interview, popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt unveiled the name of her dream co-star, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders. When asked about her ideal co-star, Bhatt expressed her desire to work with none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan once again.

Having previously shared the screen with Khan in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, Bhatt reminisced about their collaboration and expressed her eagerness to work with him again. She stated, “I’ve done a film with Shah Rukh once, but I really wanna do one more film with him. So I would say, he’s my dream co-star for now.”

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi emerged as a commercial success, touching upon themes of love, life, relationships, and mental health. The film garnered praise from audiences and critics alike.

Bhatt, who is 30 years old, has always held Khan in high regard, both as a person and as an actor. In another interview, she shared her experience of working with him on Dear Zindagi. According to the talented actor, Khan is an extremely professional artist who not only inspires other actors but also encourages them to enhance their craft.

The year has been filled with achievements for Bhatt, who is currently on cloud nine. She recently made a stunning debut at the MET Gala, leaving a lasting impression on the international fashion scene. Additionally, she was appointed as the global ambassador for the prestigious luxury brand, Gucci.

As for her upcoming projects, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her highly anticipated Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone. Her fans eagerly await her foray into the global film industry, excited to witness her talent on an international stage.