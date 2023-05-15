Mobile app for effective disposal of trash developed

A young environmentalist activist from Peshawar has developed a mobile app for lifting of garbage from homes and its proper disposal to keep the city’s environment clean. Holding the degree of BS in Computer Science (CS), Fawad Pirzada, a city dweller, obtained training from National Incubation Center (NIC) and developed the app to continue with his passion of protecting environment and also make some earning through it. Titled as `The Kabari’ (Garbage collector), the app provide facility to people at their door step for removal of garbage gathered in their homes causing nuisance for inmates.

Talking to APP, Fawad said the app is launched around two months earlier and is restricted to a specific area of Peshawar. At this stage it is a pilot project and will be expanded to the whole of the city on the basis of the response of the people, he said.

Fawad has made arrangements for a pick-up equipped with a smart weighing machine, operated by a trained staff who visit homes on demand and collect garbage on reasonable prices. We also ensure responsible recycling of collected scarp by supplying it to proper dealers, Fawad apprised APP. He also disclosed that his business idea of The Kabari also received award at Climate Hackathon held in Peshawar in 2022.

The Kabari won Ist Position in the Climate Hackathon with comments that the team has made tremendous efforts, dedication and innovative thinking to develop solutions to address climate change, he commented. Fawad said the charges he made for scarp collection and for payment of used items are very reasonable and up to the satisfaction of customers. He said his focus is on the proper disposal of waste and not on making money which he charges to meet the expenses.