Murad Saeed comes under NAB radar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started the investigation of several allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former federal minister Murad Saeed and has sought records from Secretary Local Government, Livestock and Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a letter to these departments, NAB says that there are other complaints against Murad Saeed, including bribery and illegal appointments as well, therefore, NAB has sought information from concerned authorities regarding alleged illegal appointments through a letter issued on Saturday. NAB has also sought details regarding the alleged corruption and corrupt practices from the Secretary of Local Government through the said letter. Murad Saeed allegedly bought the property with the money through frontman Hameed and Fazale Mullah, the NAB letter said. The NAB also sought information through the letter from the Secretary of Irrigation regarding alleged corruption in the Bagh Deri Swat Irrigation Channel. NAB asked the secretary of irrigation to present the total estimated cost of the Bagh Dairy Project besides ongoing funds and project estimates.