PUC expresses solidarity with national security forces in Friday sermons

The Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought, observing ‘Pakistan Stability Day’ on Friday expressed solidarity with national security forces across the country on the appeal of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC). In their Friday sermons, they emphasized the importance of solidarity with the national security forces and strongly condemned the recent acts of violence and attacks on government, military, and public property perpetrated by nefarious elements.

A joint statement was issued by prominent figures including PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, and Allama Tahirul Hasan. Expressing deep regret over the recent surge in violence following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the religious leaders labeled these incidents as condemnable acts of terrorism. They highlighted that such levels of organized terrorism had never been witnessed in the 75-year history of Pakistan.

Furthermore, they pointed out that these attacks deliberately targeted public places, government institutions, and locations associated with the military. The religious leaders accused the PTI leadership of encouraging these miscreants instead of taking measures to stop them. They also took the opportunity to acknowledge and praise the efforts of the Rangers, Police, and Pakistan Army for their exemplary patience and restraint in handling the situation.

They commended the security forces for successfully foiling the conspiracies of external enemies which aimed at creating a rift between the people and them. The observance of ‘Pakistan Stability Day’ under the umbrella of the Pakistan Ulema Council demonstrates a unified front among religious scholars from various schools of thought.