PSX gains 161.95 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 161.95 points, with a positive change of 0.39 per cent, closing at 41,487.58 against 41,325.63 points on the previous day.

A total of 89,474,706 shares valuing Rs 3.401 billion were traded during the day as compared to 96,850,678 shares valuing Rs 2.891 billion the previous day.

As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 176 of them recorded gains and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 9,548,520 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Maple Leaf with 5,407,794 shares at Rs 28.11 per share, and Sui North Gas with 4,164,051 shares at Rs 42.12 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5800.006, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 75.23 rise in its per share price to Rs 1078.99.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 70.77 per share closing at Rs 1060.00, followed by ZIL Limited with a Rs 24.75 decline to close at Rs 305.25.