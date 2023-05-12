PFC to take part in sixth China Intel Import expo

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in 6th China International Import Expo to discover business opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products. In a statement Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “PFC along with Chenone will be participating in this mega event,” said a press release issued here on Thursday. He said, “Chenone will also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market.” He said, “It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase local products and develop business deals with international buyers.” He said, “Around over a hundred companies from the country will be exhibiting their products and this expo will also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.” Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka, etc, and introduced its products which are in great demand.” He hoped for getting orders from the foreign market. “The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is facilitating the manufacturers of export products,” he added. He said, “I will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.”