Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his release ‘immediately’

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’. In a major relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been declared “illegal” by the Supreme Court and authorities have been ordered to release him “immediately”.

The court also directed Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again.

The order came shortly after the PTI chief was presented in the apex court. He was brought in a convoy of 15 vehicles amid strict security.

The SC had directed the authorities to present Khan — who was ousted as the prime minister last year in April — at 4:30pm, but he was produced at around 5:40pm, more than an hour later.

When the hearing resumed, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial told Khan, “it is good to see you.”

“We believe that Imran Khan’s arrest was illegal,” remarked the CJP.

CJP Bandial said that the IHC should hear the case tomorrow. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides,” he added.

The CJP said that it is every politician’s responsibility to ensure law and order.

The directives to present Khan in the court came after the CJP termed the PTI leader’s arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as a mighty disgrace to the country’s judicial establishment.

The CJP passed the remark while heading a three-member bench hearing PTI’s petition challenging Khan’s arrest. Apart from the CJP, the bench also includes Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

At the outset of the hearing, the former premier’s lawyer Hamid Khan informed the court that Khan had come to IHC in order to secure an extension in his interim bail. When the PTI chief was getting his verification done, Rangers personnel broke into the room.

“Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him,” he added.

At this, CJP Bandial inquired about the case in which Khan was seeking a bail extension.

Justice Minallah inquired if a plea can be filed before the biometric verification is conducted.

At this, the lawyer said that Khan went for biometric verification because a plea cannot be filed before that.

“Why did NAB take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from the IHC registrar,” Justice Minallah asked.

He said that every citizen has the right to get justice and the apex court had to ensure its provision. The judge also regretted the current situation in the country.

“Where did the sanctity of the court go with the arrest from the court premises?” CJP Bandial remarked.