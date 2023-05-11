Gwyneth appears in court for ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow is having her day in court. On March 21, the Oscar winner appeared in a Park City, Utah courtroom to face off against Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist accusing her of crashing into him while skiing at a resort in 2016. For the first day of their civil trial, Paltrow-who is countersuing Sanderson, claiming that he was the one who collided with her-wore a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and dark pants. The legal battle began in January 2019, when Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Paltrow, now 50, for injuries he sustained when she allegedly smashed into him from behind on a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort. In his filing, obtained by E! News, Sanderson said he suffered “a brain injury, four broken ribs and other injuries” from the crash and accused Paltrow and her ski instructor of abandoning the scene while he was hurt.

“I have suffered immensely not just from the physical injuries I suffered,” the complaint read, adding that Sanderson also experienced “severe psychological problems including fear, anxiety and depression,” as a result of “my time of being severely hurt, incapacitated and unable to defend or protect myself.” Sanderson initially sued Paltrow for over $3 million in damages, but the amount has since been reduced to $300,000, per CNN. In a countersuit filed February 2019, Paltrow denied the accusations and said she was skiing with her family and ski instructor when Sanderson allegedly “plowed into her back.” The Goop mogul also claimed that Sanderson admitted fault by apologising to her after the crash and was now only taking legal action due to her “celebrity and wealth.” “She did not knock him down, or cause him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, or broken ribs,” Paltrow’s filing read. “Ms. Paltrow did not ‘hit and run,’ nor did she leave Plaintiff alone. Plaintiff exhibited no injuries requiring emergent attention.” According to court documents, Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson for “only symbolic damages in the amount of $1, plus her costs and attorneys’ fees to defend this meritless claim.” The ongoing trial is expected to last eight days. Paltrow is expected take the stand, according to the New York Times and her attorney told the jury on March 21 that they would hear from the Iron Man star’s husband Brad Falchuk and kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who she shares with ex Chris Martin. E! News reached out to attorneys for Paltrow and Sanderson but has not received comment.