Food dept achieves 98% wheat procurement target in Multan division

The food department has achieved 98 per cent of wheat procurement of the initial target by purchasing over 5,22,572 metric tons of wheat so far as the 5,33,214 metric ton wheat procurement target set for the Multan division during season 2023-24.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the wheat procurement drive was in full swing as 48 centres were established across the division for procurement of wheat and added that they would achieve the hundred per cent of the target within a couple of days.

He said the wheat drive would continue despite achieving the target as maximum wheat procurement would be made to meet food security challenges as per directions of the government.

DD Food further informed the gunny bags distribution process was almost completed across the division.

Khokhar said strict monitoring was also being made to curb the wheat smuggling mafia and over 10,273 metric tons of wheat have been confiscated during 341 raids. While 20 FIRs were also got registered over the hoarding and smuggling of wheat.

He said the wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target across the division.