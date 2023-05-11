Saudi, South Korean Transport ministers sign two MoUs on mobility, roads

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and his South Korean counterpart, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of mobility and roads.

The first MoU on the future of mobility and innovation in the field of transport and logistics services aims to support and adopt the latest mobility technologies using clean energy and explore areas of expertise for cooperation in the innovation, research, and development fields. Additionally, the mobility MoU seeks to harmonize policies and legislations for connected and autonomous vehicles as well as to benefit from experiences in the field of aviation and airport infrastructure.

As per the MoU, the two sides will also exchange and endorse experiences to solve challenges facing the adoption of modern technologies in the transportation and logistics services sector.

Meanwhile, the roads MoU aims to exchange expertise with regard to road construction, asset management, operation, maintenance, and road safety and to develop the Saudi road research center.