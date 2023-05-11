Naqvi reviews law and order situation in Punjab

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting to review law and order in the province at his office on Wednesday. The meeting took several key decisions including the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

To ensure public safety in district Mianwali, the army had been summoned. Additionally, security measures would be increased at sensitive locations, and cases would be filed against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. As a precautionary measure, colleges and universities throughout Punjab would remain closed for the next two days, while medical colleges would remain open. The decision to close or keep schools open would be made by tonight. The caretaker CM emphasized that anyone who attacked the State of Pakistan would be punished and sought a report on the damages caused by incidents of arson. The government would take strict legal action against those who attacked public and private property, he added. The caretaker CM promised to take necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and maintain law and order in the province.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail, and Punjab IG Police Usman Anwar briefed about incidents of riots, arson and attacks on police.

Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Commissioner & DC Lahore and others attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

DIG Rizvi’s injured eye treated successfully: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram said on Wednesday that DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye, injured during protest demonstrations by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Tuesday, was successfully treated on Wednesday.

He said this during his visit to the Services Hospital where he met the family of the DIG Operations Lahore, who was undergoing treatment at the public sector health facility.

The caretaker minister also met surgeons, who performed procedure on Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye. He said that while ensuring peace and order, Ali Rizvi’s eye was badly affected by a hit of a stone. He said that 25 policemen and two civilians had already been discharged after being provided medical aid.

The health minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education had also formed a special medical board for operation of Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye. Professor of Ophthalmology SIMS Professor Dr Khalid Waheed, Professor of Ophthalmology Professor Dr Khawaja Mohsin Ehsan and retired Professor of Ophthalmology King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan were included in the special medical board.