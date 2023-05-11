KP governor condemns violent protest

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and regret over the violent protests and damages caused to public properties in provincial capital in the province and other parts of the country. He said that it is not acceptable for political parties and their workers to damage national property, adding that peaceful protest is the constitutional right of everyone within the scope of the Constitution and law, but what is happening in the country and especially in Peshawar for the last two days was evident of the fact that a particular political party was fanning terrorism in the country and trying to weaken the country.

He deplored what anti state elements could not do with the country, PTI leader Imran Khan and his party were doing all that by using the youth against the state institutions for their ulterior motives and political gains. The Governor questioned what message does Imran Khan want to give to the world and anti state elements by instigating the youth to attack the public properties and state institutions. He recalled that political leaders of the country endured hardships of imprisonment and had faced charges and cases against them, adding that during Imran Khan’s tenure dozens of MNAs including former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers and minister were locked up but no political party and workers attacked the lives and public properties as did the PTI protestors.

He said PTI workers should register their peaceful protest as per the constitution instead of resorting to violent protest, burning of national properties and attacking the lives and property of people and warned strict legal action. The Governor said that the country is currently facing numerous challenges such as inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and law and order and violent demonstrations by PTI workers were further aggravating the situation. He advised the PTI leader Imran Khan and other party leaders to face the cases in the courts and should prove their innocence instead of instigating people for violent protests.

He said that the political leadership of the country went to jails for five-year, 10-years, 30-year but never encouraged their workers to harm national properties, institutions and the lives and property of the people. The Governor urged the nation, especially the youth, to see who is plotting to weaken the country by provoking people, using inappropriate language against the state institutions, security forces, police and judiciary.

He also asked PTI to identify the black sheep in the party and part ways with them and play role in the country’s development, peace and prosperity.