NAB TAKES EX-PM INTO CUSTODY IN AL-QADIR TRUST CASE: Imran Arrested

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s officials and Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad when he arrived from Lahore to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per the NAB sources, Chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. The Bureau had arrested former prime minister under section-9A, 34A, 18A and 24A of the NAB Ordinance 1999. Imran Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practices. He would be produced before the relevant court for physical remand by the bureau.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. In a tweet the IGP said that the situation of the federal capital was normal and as per the routine.

Dr Nasir Abkar said that the Section 144 was already imposed in the federal capital and action would be taken in case of any violation. “No violence has been done against any individual during the arrest of PTI chief,” adding that the Police had created a cordon around the vehicle of Imran Khan to ensure his safety.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said on his social media handle, adding that Imran was not tortured. Earlier in morning Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said masses would not come out in support of Imran Khan if he was arrested.

Giving her reaction on Imran Khan’s statement through her twitter handle, she said Imran would be arrested in connection with prohibited foreign funding case, Toshakhana gifts theft case and for not revealing his daughter. Many cases against Imran Khan were registered and he was guilty in all of them, she maintained. It may be mentioned here that PTI’s chairman Imran Khan had arrived Islamabad to appear before the IHC in his interim bail cases in FIRs pertaining leveling allegations against the officers of a state institutions and vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.