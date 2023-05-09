Rupee closes at Rs 284.84 against dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 99 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday as it closed at Rs 284.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.85. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287 and Rs 289.5, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 94 paisas to close at Rs 312.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.11, whereas a surge of 18 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.98 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 358.80. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 27 paisas each to close at Rs 77.56 and Rs 75.95, respectively.