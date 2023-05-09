CTD arrests key member of arms suppliers network

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a main member of the network supplying arms to the hardened criminals during the ongoing operation in Katcha area.

The CTD teams, in an action late Sunday, also recovered heavy amount of the arms and ammunition. The network was involved in supply of weapons to the major notorious kacha dacoit gangs, Lund and Dulani.

The CTD spokesman said that the arrested accused identified as Abdul Khaliq. He worked as the secondary carrier of the prohibited sophisticated arms from Balochistan. In the intelligence-based operation, two rocket launchers were also recovered. During the initial investigation, concrete evidences for the supply of arms and ammunition to kacha have been collected.

Sharing about the ‘modus operandi’ of the dacoit gangs, the spokesman further said that Lund and Dulani gangs recruited criminals

Ramzan Bugti and Sattar Patafi to get arms and ammunition. The accused Sattar Patafi and his brother Javed Patafi, are the big smugglers of Balochistan along with Khan Musuri Bugti.

A deal was made for purchase of rocket launchers and propellers Khan Masuri Bugti. These were brought from from Rukni to Hajipur and Rajanpur. These further were transported through bike with the help of two local accused persons.

The spokesman further said that the amount was transferred using easy paisa accounts.

He said that further investigation is going on with the arrested accused person Abdul Khaliq. The CTD has vowed to arrest the other actors of the supply chain very soon.