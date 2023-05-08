Federal College of Education faces turmoil amidst changes

The frequent changing in management and makeshift arrangements at Federal College of Education (FCE) has created a state of turmoil within the college, significantly impacting its efficiency.

In an experimental move, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has given the temporary charge of the FCE to Professor Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq who is already a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/3. Earlier, Ms Saba Faisal, who was also a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2, took the temporary charge of the FCE on March 3, 2023 under the direction of FDE. However, this decision was short-lived, as on May 5, 2023, the FDE abruptly removed Ms. Saba Faisal from FCE after a mere two months and Mr. Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq was made interim head of the college. Actually the removal of Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar from FCE followed a series of transitional appointments which has resulted in a lack of stability and a detrimental impact on the college’s functioning. Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar who was the Professor at FCE was placed at Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4 on attachment basis.

A faculty member of FCE on the condition of anonymity told media persons, previously running smoothly, FCE is now facing disruptions in its training programs. Moreover, the college’s telephone and internet connections have been severed due to non-payment of bills, leaving staff and students disconnected from crucial communication channels. Ever since the administrative control of FCE has been handed over to the Federal Directorate of Education, its performance has badly suffered because FDE lacks the capacity to handle higher education institutions”. FDE gives the charge of FCE to those who are already Principals of some model colleges and they do not know h9w to run FCE. He stressed that there should be an independent head of FCE. He further said that the college had been suffering ever since the Ministry of Education transferred Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar, the esteemed director of FCE, and placed the administrative control of the Institution under FDE’s jurisdiction. This abrupt move made on an experimental basis, has proven detrimental to the college functioning. Furthermore, the lack of a clear policy from the FDE regarding the FCE has only exacerbated the situation which has created confusion and uncertainty among the faculty and staff further hindering the college’s ability to function optimally. Another faculty member of the college said, leadership plays a pivotal role in determining the success and sustainability of any organization. Unfortunately, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is currently grappling with a severe leadership crisis, which threatens its ability to effectively manage its professional postgraduate institution”.

As FDE is in the habit of appointing junior most principals for its colleges, ignoring the senior and experienced professors, the charge of FCE has also been given to junior principal which is detrimental to this college. The absence of a well-defined roadmap for the college’s governance has left both staff and students in a state of uncertainty and frustration,he added. The Ministry of Education’s decision to transfer the administrative control of the Federal College of Education to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has already raised concerns among the college staff and students because FDE does not know how to run a higher education institution.