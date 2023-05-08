Pak-China friendship to grow stronger: Zehri

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said Pakistan-China friendship is higher and stronger than the Himalayas and this friendship will continue to grow stronger. She expressed these views on the completion of a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project this year. She said that Pakistan’s relations with China have always been cordial, and it is getting better and stronger with time.

She said that the role of China in the region is important and for socio-economic development, Afghanistan is willing to work together with all stakeholders including Pakistan and China to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Peace and stability in the region is indispensable for socio-economic development, connectivity and prosperity,” she said adding that Pakistan will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan.

She said that Pakistan looks forward to working with all countries to address the common challenges of development and connectivity. We remain committed to engaging with China to promote cooperation in the light of emerging concerns such as man-made climate change, she added. Appreciating the fair stand, she said that China has always supported Pakistan’s stance, for which we are grateful for China’s continuous cooperation and support.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries needs to be further strengthened and consolidated. She further said that Pakistan and China are always ready to help in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and hope that Afghanistan will also address the concerns of its neighbours about terrorism.