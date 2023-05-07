Gold prices up by Rs 500 to Rs 225,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 225,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 225,000 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 193,330 from Rs 192,901, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 177,219 from Rs 176,826. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 80 to close at Rs 2870 and that of ten-gram silver also dipped by Rs 68.58 to close at Rs 2460.56. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $ 19 to close at $2017 against the sale of $2036, the Association reported.