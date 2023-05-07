For Peace, Development

Pakistan and China Saturday here reaffirmed resolve to further strengthen their time-tested and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership through continued close consultations at the leadership level, enhanced practical cooperation and robust implementation of the CPEC projects. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang made the commitment during the 4th round of the Foreign Minister level Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by them.

The Chinese foreign minister was on his first official visit to Pakistan from 5 to 6 May.

During the dialogue, the entire range of bilateral relations and cooperation, including in political, strategic, economic, defence, security, education and cultural domains was reviewed. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Recalling the consensus reached between the leadership of the two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing in November 2022, the two sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-China strategic relations amidst profound regional and international changes. The ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China while reaffirming the need for convening important bilateral sectoral engagements.

The ministers underlined that Pakistan-China friendship was a historic reality and a conscious choice of the two nations. As ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’, Pakistan and China enjoy complete mutual trust, and their iron-clad friendship enjoys complete consensus in both countries.

Both sides agreed on continuing their enduring support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s special place in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, the Chinese side reiterated its firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as its unity, stability, and economic prosperity. The Pakistani side reiterated its commitment to the “One China” policy as well as its firm support to China on all core issues of its national interest, including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Welcoming the completion of a decade of CPEC in 2023, the two sides hailed CPEC as a shining example of Belt and Road cooperation which has accelerated socio-economic development, job creation and improvement of people’s livelihoods in Pakistan. Reaffirming their commitment to the high-quality development of CPEC, both sides noted with satisfaction the steady progress of CPEC projects. The two sides reiterated the key significance of ML-1 project under the CPEC framework and agreed to advance its earliest implementation. They also agreed to actively advance the Karachi Circular Railway alongside key areas of cooperation including agriculture, science and technology, IT, and renewable energy.

The two sides reviewed the progress of various projects in Gwadar, including the Friendship Hospital and New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Both sides reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port and a hub for regional trade and connectivity.

Acknowledging industrialization as highly conducive to long-term sustainable economic growth and development, they also agreed to work together in the guidance of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation to actively advance industrial cooperation. Both sides reiterated that CPEC is an open and inclusive platform for win-win cooperation and invited third parties to maximize benefits from CPEC.

The Pakistani side expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for its economic and financial support, and its generous assistance package for post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation. The two sides reiterated their firm resolve to counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Acknowledging the endeavours and sacrifices made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the Chinese side appreciated the measures taken by Pakistan to ensure enhanced security of Chinese projects, personnel and institutions in Pakistan, as well as the steps are taken to apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators targeting Chinese nationals in Dasu, Karachi and other attacks.

The two sides agreed to further build on the cooperation in security and counter-terrorism domains. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, and the need for resolution

of all outstanding disputes.

The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir dispute was left over from history between India and Pakistan and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. Both sides opposed any unilateral actions that further complicate the already volatile situation.

Stressing that peace and stability in Afghanistan are vital for socio-economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region, both sides called on all stakeholders to work together for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan, which would firmly combat terrorism and live in harmony with its neighbours.

The two sides underscored the need for the international community to provide continued assistance and support to Afghanistan including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s overseas financial assets. The two sides agreed to continue their humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people and enhance development cooperation in Afghanistan, including through the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after holding 4th Pakistan China Strategic Dialogue, he said “We will continue to work together with all stakeholders for peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan.”

While referring to the long-standing and time-tested friendly ties between Pakistan and China, he said the two countries, like in the past, would continue to support each other in the decades to come.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for China “on all its core issues, including One-China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea”. “We are committed to remaining engaged with China to promote south-south cooperation, especially in light of emerging global concerns like human-induced climate change,” he added. The minister further termed Pakistan-China friendship as irreversible, ‘a historic reality and a consensus choice of the two nations’.

Bilawal also expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its generous and timely assistance as their country was facing the meltdown effects of the global economy.

About China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bilawal termed it ‘a win-win economic initiative, open to all investors around the world’.

He reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to its high-quality development, adding the CPEC remained a shining example of the Belt and Road cooperation, which spurred the socio-economic development, job creation and improvement in the livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal appreciated China’s “principled and just stance” on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign minister said that the two countries were celebrating the 72 years of friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese FM Qin Gang said that the all-weather cooperation and friendship between the two countries had been forged by history and consensus. He thanked Pakistan for its support to China’s core issues and reiterated support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national development. He viewed the increasingly fortified and deepened cooperation between the two countries which was contributing to the world’s peace and development.

Referring to PM Shehbaz’s recent visit, he said, frequent interaction among them would further strengthen the strategic cooperation.

He also expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on CPEC and stressed upon exploring new areas of cooperation in agriculture and energy.

The Chinese foreign minister said they encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and also welcomed quality products from Pakistan into China. He reiterated to continue their all out support to Pakistan’s economic stability in the face of global economic situation and the natural disasters.

He further said that Foreign Minister Bilawal had informed about the measures for protection of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The Chinese foreign minister said that mutual flights between Pakistan and China had become normal.

Qin Gang also acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and contributions in the fight against terrorism. About Afghanistan, he stressed that international community should take concrete efforts to alleviate sufferings of the Afghan people and expressed the hope that the trilateral dialogue would create further consensus on the issue of Afghanistan among countries of the region.

Pakistan and China were committed to help in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, he added. He also thanked for the warm hospitality extended to him and apprised of his meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi. Earlier, Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan Saturday held discussions covering areas of political engagement, counter-terrorism, trade and connectivity. Pakistan hosted the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers dialogue here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held productive discussions on matters of mutual concern. According to Foreign Office, “Pakistan is looking forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under the trilateral framework.”