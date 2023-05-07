Educated women guarantors of development of nation: Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that educated women are the guarantors of the development of not only the family but also the country and the nation.

Girls students should also be provided healthy sports activities along with education opportunities. He expressed these views while addressing the 39th annual day function of Jinnah College for Women Peshawar University. Governor Ghulam Ali said that Jinnah College is a historical and famous educational institute.

He said that students are getting opportunities today to get education based on modern facilities in colleges and universities so they should utilize these opportunities for the welfare of state and nation. Haji Ghulam Ali said that girls students should be provided with healthy sports activities along with curriculum education as education and health are connected to each other.

The Governor said that the spirit of education should also be conveyed to those who cannot get education due to unfavorable situations. The educational institutions should reduce their fees, I will present an award on my behalf to the educational institutions that reduce the fees, said Ghulam Ali. In the event, caretaker provincial minister Shafiullah Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Mohammad Idrees, Principal Jinnah College Prof. Dr. Tazain Gul, faculty members, students and parents participated in large numbers. In the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali distributed appreciation certificates and trophies among position holders students of Intermediate in the academic year 2022-23.