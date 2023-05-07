Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the CM Office and decided in principle that Central Model School would be made a Centre of Excellence from August 15.

More than 2,100 talented students of Lahore government schools would be selected through the entry test. Approval was granted to award Rs 2,000 monthly scholarship to the selected students of every class at the Centre of Excellence, whereas top performing five students from every class would be awarded Rs 10,000 monthly scholarship on merit.

In addition to this, bright students would be given up Rs 300 conveyance allowance daily, while 300 students would be given free lodging and food facility. Every student at the Centre of Excellence would also be provided with uniform, shoes, books, stationery, notebooks and school bags. State of the art canteen, a kitchen equipped with latest facilities, IT and Science labs would also be established at the school.

It was apprised during the meeting that entry test would be held between June 20 to 25, 2023. A final merit list would be displayed by the end of July or by the first week of August.

The caretaker CM ordered for completing the school construction, repair and rehabilitation work at the earliest. He expressed his resolve to make the Centre of Excellence an exemplary educational institution at the government level.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, secretaries of School Education, Communication & Works, Law, Regulation, Commissioner Lahore division, Chief Executive Officer Education and Chairman Lahore Board attended the meeting, while Additional Chief Secretary attended the event via video-link.

Meeting reviews matters related to census: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office regarding the house and population census.

Deputy Commissioner said that house and population census is a national duty and collecting the correct data is very important for the development of the country.

The officers of the concerned departments and members of the civil society should cooperate with the census teams to collect accurate data records. During the house and population census campaign, correct registration of the students living in Madaris, hostels, educational institutions, and private hostels should be ensured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, and officers of related departments were present in the meeting, while assistant commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link. Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed briefed the meeting about the house and population census.