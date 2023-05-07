Call for prioritizing needs of trans people

A meeting of Task Force on Trans-inclusive Humanitarian Response has called for prioritizing the rights and needs of transgender people in the aftermath of any natural disaster including climate catastrophes like the disastrous floods of 2022 affecting around 33 million people in the country.

The meeting was arranged by National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) and Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization working on gender equality. This was the first meeting of Task Force constituted with the objective of removing hindrances in inclusion of transgender community in disaster management plan both pre and post. People belonging to different walks of life including the transgender community, officials of PDMA, Social Welfare Department, UNDP and media persons participated in the meeting.

The participants also stressed on ensuring legal recognition and protection of transgender individuals during emergencies.