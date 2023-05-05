Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

An Islamabad court will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad District and Sessions Courts Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar rejected both PTI petitions and summoned former premier Imran Khan on May 10 in person for indictment.

Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris had filed a petition in the court against the admissibility of the Toshakhana case under the Elections ACT.

Haris read out sections 190 and 193 of the Election Act in court. The lawyer maintained that the application against the maintainability of the case was filed under Section 190A of the Election Act. He added that the sessions court could not hear the matter directly.

Haris further stated that the case being admissible and under trial were two different things and that if the case was referred under Section 190, the court could then hear it.

The PTI counsel provided several case references to the court.