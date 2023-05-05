Car racing, model show, music carnival opens in Handan Yongnian

The racing off-road life (Handan Yongnian Station) national track car championship has kicked off at Foshan Park, Yongnian District, Handan city, Hebei Province, China. The competition is hosted by Jingchi Cultural Communication Handan Co., Ltd., and organized by Love on the bowstring (Beijing) sports event co. ltd. The national venue car championship has set million yuan cash prize. The stadium is large-scale and is hailed as the ceiling of domestic private car events by the racing circle. More than 100 national top racers from the national cross-country circle and major clubs, more than 500 racing cars, more than 2,000 vehicles participated in the competition, and more than 80,000 participants arrived at the scene, jointly building the glory of the cross-country life brand event.

This holiday, Handan Yongnian racing assembly, supermodel show, stars, racing cars roar, make visitors feel the wildness of motorcycles in the city. In the city park, there are racing vehicles camps, light luxury tents, and under the starry sky, people can have a hot ancient city music party which gives them a unique and fashionable audio-visual feast. With the roar of the racing car engine, more than 100 Chinese supermodels and off-road motorcycle elements complement each other, modern, fashionable and super cool. The texture of heavy metals and the youthful and free holiday style make people appreciate the different beauty of China.