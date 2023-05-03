Election talks: PTI submits report in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday submitted a detailed report of negotiations with the ruling alliance in the Supreme Court.

The report has been submitted to SC Registrar’s Office will the details regarding three rounds of talks held with the coalition government.

Taking to his Twitter handle earlier today, Fawad wrote that the party in its report will also request the apex court to implement its order [April 4 verdict] regarding the Punjab Assembly elections.

تحریک انصاف آج سپریم کورٹ میں PDM اتحاد سے مذاکرات کی تفصیلی رپورٹ جمع کروا رہی ہے، استدعا کی جا رہی ہے کہ پنجاب اسمبلی کے انتخابات سے متعلق سپریم کورٹ اپنے حکم پر عملدرآمد کروائے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 3, 2023

Speaking to media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they tried to take the matter forward with good intentions, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar admitted that the party showed flexibility.

“We showed flexibility for national consensus,” he said.

The PTI leader added that the PTI’s position was clear that according to the directives of the Supreme Court elections should be held on May 14.

The third round of talks between delegations of ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded late Tuesday, with both sides agreeing on holding general elections on the same day across the country.

A three-member delegation – comprising of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar – were representing PTI in the talks.

Meanwhile, the delegation of ruling coalition includes PML-N’s Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq along with PPP’s Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and Syed Naveed Qamar.

The finance minister noted that both sides tabled their proposals on date for holding general elections. “Both the side still don’t agree on one point in the agenda,” he said, adding that another round will soon take place.