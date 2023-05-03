Farah threw her chappal on me during ‘Main Hu Na’ shoot: Zayed

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan recalled when filmmaker Farah Khan threw her slipper on him during the shoot of ‘Main Hoon Na’.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, Khan spoke about shooting the multi-starrer film with then-debut director Farah, when she lost her calm and abused him for saying ‘cut’ to the camera.

“This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like ‘Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo (Do as many takes you want)’. There was a discipline on set,” the actor narrated.

“Also, we were on a high attitude. After giving one take, haalat kharab ho jaati thi (it was tough for us).”

He further recalled, “I remember, during the shoot, the camera captured Amrita Rao and was coming towards me. Everyone around me was like ‘Be ready, be ready, be ready’. The dancers had done it too many times.”

“Anyway, the camera panned towards me and one of the dancers next to me fell down. He got a fit as he was so exhausted. I didn’t know what to do. I started performing but then I realized I’d have to dance over this chap. I thought, ‘This cannot be my introduction’. So, I said, ‘Cut’. And Farah got so angry.”

“She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me. I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man’. She thundered, ‘You can’t say Cut on my bl***y set. I’ll say Cut’,” Khan divulged.

“Finally, the unit members realise that the poor guy is lying down. He was rescued. Then we did it again and it went on very smoothly.”

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’ was released in 2004. The film received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success, apart from fetching several prestigious awards of the season.

Zayed played Lakshman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky, the younger brother of Shahrukh Khan in the film.