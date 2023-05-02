11 killed, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 1,187 others injured in 1,062 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 644 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday. The analysis showed that 554 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 519 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 237 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 273 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 77 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 61 victims and 69 accidents. As many as 893 motorcycles, 82 rickshaws, 128 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses, 19 trucks and 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.