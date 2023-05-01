Osman Khalid Butt shares a ‘hilarious’ experience after father’s passing

Ironically, ChatGPT has made it possible to express the sadness that comes with losing a parent in a way that the 26 alphabets of the English language cannot.

Call it development or call it apathy, but Lollywood actor Osman Khalid Butt will always find it “unintentionally hilarious” when a sympathy message is written with the aid of artificial intelligence.

The 37-year-old celebrity recently revealed an event that left him perplexed. The star’s father, Dr. Khalid Said Butt, passed away on April 3.

The Aik Nayee Cinderella famed actor detailed how many people grieved the demise of his father and sent their condolences but only one message stood out of all bearing “three paragraphs” that he is “99.9% sure” came from ChatGPT and not the person’s mind.

“One of the most unintentionally hilarious things that happened in the aftermath of Abbu’s passing was that I got a three-paragraph condolence message I am 99.9% sure was written by ChatGPT,” tweeted the Balu Mahi star.

Enjoying a number of successful projects including Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriy, Laal Kabootar, Baaji, Heer Maan Ja, and Superstar to name a few, Butt has maintained himself as an established actor.