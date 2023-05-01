Traffic accident injures 13 in E. Afghanistan

A total of 13 commuters, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province on Saturday afternoon. Provincial director for Traffic Police Mohammad Mansor said on Sunday the accident occurred Saturday afternoon in the Kotal Tira area outside the provincial capital, Gardez city, when a car collided with a mini-bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving 13 injured, some in critical condition, Mansor added. A similar road accident in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province injured nine travelers late Friday. At least 30 commuters have been confirmed dead and more than 250 others injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past ten days.