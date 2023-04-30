Ukraine protests Polish curbs on imports of farm produce

Ukraine on Saturday said it had formally protested to Poland and the EU on “unacceptable” bans by Warsaw on Ukrainian agricultural produce transiting through its territory.

Several countries bordering Ukraine — including its main ally Poland — imposed temporary trade barriers on Ukrainian grain and other goods after protests from local farmers following a slump in prices.

Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said “notes regarding the categorically unacceptable situation of trade restrictions on the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine” were sent to the Polish embassy and the EU’s mission in Ukraine.

Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia on Friday agreed a deal to allow the transit of Ukrainian farm produce. Kyiv called for the “immediate” resumption of exports and said the curbs violated the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU “and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market.”

Russia’s invasion has severely limited the traditional export channel of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, necessitating export overland.